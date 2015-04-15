Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Ekinops SA :
* FY revenue 12.2 million euros ($12.9 million) versus 18.3 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 3.5 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros year ago
* Expects to return to annual growth for full year 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1ILd2ta Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order