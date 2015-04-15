BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
April 15 Onxeo SA :
* Q1 revenue 0.9 million euros ($962,010) versus 0.4 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.