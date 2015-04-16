(Corrects spelling of Ipsen in headline)

April 16 Active Biotech AB :

* Active Biotech and Ipsen SA announce their decision to discontinue the development of Tasquinimod in prostate cancer

* Efficacy results together with preliminary safety data do not support positive benefit risk balance

* Full results will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)