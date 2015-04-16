BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
(Corrects spelling of Ipsen in headline)
April 16 Active Biotech AB :
* Active Biotech and Ipsen SA announce their decision to discontinue the development of Tasquinimod in prostate cancer
* Efficacy results together with preliminary safety data do not support positive benefit risk balance
* Efficacy results together with preliminary safety data do not support positive benefit risk balance

* Full results will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million