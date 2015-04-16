BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
April 16 Sabmiller Plc :
* jse: sab - trading update
* Group net producer revenue (npr) for full year grew by 4%, with total beverage volume growth of 1%
* All growth rates are over prior year comparative period
* Lager volume for year was in line with prior, with growth in africa and latin america offset by volume weakness in china and north america
* Continuing growth in soft drinks across group, with volumes up 8% for year and q4, driven by africa and latin america
* Full year revenue growth of 4% was driven by revenue per hectolitre growth in all regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.