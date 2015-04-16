BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
April 16 Telecom Plus Plc :
* Strong profit growth expected for 2015 but significantly below market expectations
* Expected final dividend of 21 pence making a total of 40 pence (14 pct up on last year)
* Customer numbers for year ahead by almost 11 pct to 587,223
* Anticipates reporting adjusted pre-tax profits of between 52 million stg and 53 million stg after taking account of current year about 6 million stg impact
* Expects industry-wide gap between standard variable tariffs currently paid by most customers
* Intend to write down unbilled energy debtor to bring its value in line with amount we now expect to be recoverable.
* Intends to restate company's accounts to reflect impact of this write-down on previous years
* Sees increase in dividend by at least 15 pct, to not less than 46 pence per share in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
