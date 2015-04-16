BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
April 16 Innate Pharma SA :
* Innate Pharma and Sanofi SA collaborate on next generation antibody-drug conjugates
* Innate Pharma has entered into a collaboration agreement with Sanofi to apply Innate Pharma's site-specific conjugation technology to development of new antibody drug conjugates
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million