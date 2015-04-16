UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 16 Sligro Food Group NV :
* Q1 revenue of 605 million euros ($646 million) versus 592 million euros year ago
* Declines to give outlook for H1
Source text: bit.ly/1PQC3VE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.