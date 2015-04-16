April 16 Diageo Plc :

* Andy Fennell, currently president, Diageo Africa and a member of executive committee since 2008, is leaving Diageo at end of current fiscal year

* John O'Keeffe, currently managing director, Guinness Nigeria, is to be appointed president, Diageo Africa, joining Diageo executive from July 1, 2015

* Soren Lauridsenwill be appointed Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria following a transition with Andy and John during May and June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)