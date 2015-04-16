April 16 Brait Se

* Brait's proposed acquisition of a c.80% interest in virgin active and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Deal for about gbp682 million

* Will acquire a c.80% interest in virgin active, primarily from cvc funds and virgin group

* Existing management team will be retained and will be reinvesting alongside brait and virgin group

* Acquisition is at an enterprise value of c.gbp1.3 billion

* Brait will fund purchase consideration using cash on hand.