Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 16 Intracom Holdings SaA :
* Is awarded the ASEAN customs transit system implementation project for 3 million euros ($3.20 million)
* Says project was assigned by the Association of Southern Asian Nations (ASEAN)
* Says the project is assigned to and will be implemented by its Intrasoft international unit
* Says the project will simplify and assist the flow of cargo and products that are transferred by road within ASEAN countries
Source text: bit.ly/1ayWG7T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order