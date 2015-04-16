April 16 Cinven Ltd :

* Made a binding offer for Slovenian government's stake in Telekom Slovenije D.D. on Monday, April 13, 2015

* Not prepared to comment on value offered for government's stake in business and implied value in relation to 100 pct of company

* Engaged in a dialogue with SDH and their advisors to discuss its offer

