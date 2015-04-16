Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 16 Madkom SA :
* Signs two deals with Prusice municipality for delivery and implementation of SIDAS EZD software for 843,261 zlotys ($223,710)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7694 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order