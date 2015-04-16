BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Galapagos Nv
* April 15, 2015 galapagos files registration statement in the United States for a proposed global offering
* Filed a registration statement on form F-1 with U.S. Securities and exchange commission for a proposed global offering of ordinary shares, including ordinary shares in form of american depositary shares
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Cowen and Company are acting as joint book-running managers
* Nomura and Bryan, Garnier & Co. Are acting as co-managers, for proposed global offering. Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million