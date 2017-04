April 16 Volga Gas Plc

* Mikhail Ivanov to relinquish his position as ceo for personal reasons

* Ppointment of Andrey Zozulya as new chief executive officer of volga gas

* Ivanov is to remain a director of company and will become non- executive chairman of Volga Gas