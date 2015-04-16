April 16 Amer Sports Oyj :

* Issued Schuldschein (certificate of indebtedness) loan agreements with a total value of 40 million euros ($42.92 million) and $85 million

* Loan periods are five and seven years and loans have both fixed and floating rate tranches

