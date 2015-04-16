UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
April 16 Unite Group Plc :
* Results of placing
* Placing raised gross proceeds of approximately 114.8 mln stg
* Placing at a price of 570 pence per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.