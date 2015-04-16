UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 16 Bang & Olufsen A/S :
* Q3 2014/2015 revenue 800 million Danish crowns ($114.53 million) versus 675 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2014/2015 EBITDA 78 million crowns versus 47 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2014/2015 EBIT loss 10 million crowns versus loss 28 million crowns year ago
* Outlook for 2014/15 remains unchanged
* Continuing business is expected to show high single digit revenue growth for 2014/15
* Estimated EBIT for continuing business is expected to be negative 230 million - 260 million crowns for 2014/15 financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9848 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.