Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 16 Data Respons ASA :
* Q1 operating revenue 241 million Norwegian crowns ($30.86 million) versus 225 million crowns last year
* Q1 EBITDA 15.3 million crowns versus 13.4 million crowns last year
* Q1 order intake 262 million crowns versus 200 million crowns last year
* End-Q1 order backlog 744 million crowns versus 601 million crowns last year
* Proposes to continue with a dividend of 1.00 crown per share for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 7.8107 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order