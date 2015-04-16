April 16 Pennon Group Plc :

* Total of 12,084,337 million Pennon new ordinary shares of 40.7 pence each

* At a price of 830 pence per placing share, raising gross proceeds of 100.3 million stg

* Placing shares will, when issued, represent an increase of approximately 3 pct in Pennon's current share capital