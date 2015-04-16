April 16 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Says receives "Preliminary Authorization To Proceed (PATP)" from Antwerpspace N.V. at about 1.8 million Danish crowns ($259,030)

* Expects total contract value of 7.0 million Danish crowns and delivery to happen in next 10 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9490 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)