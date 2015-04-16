April 16 Equistone Partners:

* Equistone Partners Europe closes fund V at 2 billion euros hard cap

* Equistone team will also make a commitment to EPEF V alongside the institutional investors

* Fundraising has been completed just six months after being launched in early October 2014 and has exceeded its initial target of 1.75 billion euros

* Lazard advised Equistone on the fundraising and Clifford chance acted as fund formation, tax and regulatory counsel