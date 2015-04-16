MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 International Personal Finance Plc
* Pricing of euro medium term notes
* Has increased outstanding amount of its 5.750 per cent. Notes due 2021 ( "notes") by eur 100m, bringing new total amount to eur 400m
* New tranche of notes was priced at a reoffer price of 100%, equating to a reoffer yield of 5.75 pct, and is due to be issued under IPF's euro medium-term note programme established on 19 April 2010
* Notes are expected to be rated BB+ by Fitch Ratings
* Managers are Citigroup Global Markets Limited and HSBC Bank Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.