Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
April 16 Next Radio TV SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue 48.2 million euros ($51.71 million) versus 42.6 million euros a year ago
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update