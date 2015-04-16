April 16 Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Reports Q2 revenue of 343.9 million euros ($369.18 million) versus 298.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 650.7 million euros versus 561.8 million euros a year ago

* Says property development turnover for Q3 2014/2015 is likely to be lower than in Q3 2013/2014 in line with anticipated phasing of property programs