UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 16 Kongsberg Automotive Asa
* Q1 2015 revenues of EUR 270.0 million, EUR 14.2 million up from Q1 2014, including favorable currency effects of EUR 18.8 million
* Q1 EBIT EUR 16.7 million versus EUR 18.1 million year ago
* Says EBIT impacted by increased R&D activity to address future growth opportunities (EUR 4.2 million) and loss on sale of a subsidiary (EUR 1.5 million)
* Q1 pretax profit EUR 9.0 mln versus EUR 15.4 mln
* Revenues for Q2 2015 are expected to be approx. EUR 265 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.