April 16 Kazakhstan Kagazy Ao

* Statement re. Court order

* Company and other claimants are required to provide £500,000 of security by 14 May 2015 and a further £500,000 of security by 11 June 2015

* Interim payment of £250,000 in relation to Mr Zhunus's costs is to be made by 14 May 2015

* Justice Walker has granted Zhunus's application for security to be provided in relation to his potential legal costs