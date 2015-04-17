April 17 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Q1 revenue $40.0 million versus $31.4 year ago

* Q1 EBIT $5.3 million versus $0.8 million year ago

* Bluetooth smart sales of $17.9 million, close to doubling compared to Q1 2014 and 44 percent of total revenue

* Q1 order inflow $53.3 million versus $39.7 million year ago

* Says operating expenses are expected to increase during 2015

* Gross margins are expected to stabilize at about 50 percent

* Sees planned launch of next generation system-on-chip on June 17

