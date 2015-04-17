UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Wholly-owned subsidiary BioMar AS signs memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture with Chinese company Tongwei Co. Ltd.
* Says agreement will involve building a joint aqua feed factory in China with an annual capacity of about 100,000 metric tons, which is expected to begin operations in 2016
* Expects to make an initial investment of about $10 million in joint venture, but parties intend to review potential for additional production units in China and South-East Asia on a regular basis
* New agreement will not influence BioMar's revenue and earnings guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.