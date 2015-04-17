Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :
* Rolls-Royce wins largest ever order from emirates
* Has won its largest ever order, worth $9.2 billion, to provide Trent 900 engines and totalcare service support to Emirates
* Decision confirms Trent 900 as engine of choice on four-engine A380
* Engines will power 50 Airbus A380 aircraft that will enter service from 2016
* Now secured more than 50 per cent market share on aircraft, in addition to being selected by majority of A380 customers
* Engines will power 50 airbus A380 aircraft that will enter service from 2016
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.