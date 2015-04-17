April 17 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :

* Rolls-Royce wins largest ever order from emirates

* Has won its largest ever order, worth $9.2 billion, to provide Trent 900 engines and totalcare service support to Emirates

* Decision confirms Trent 900 as engine of choice on four-engine A380

* Engines will power 50 Airbus A380 aircraft that will enter service from 2016

* Now secured more than 50 per cent market share on aircraft, in addition to being selected by majority of A380 customers

* Engines will power 50 airbus A380 aircraft that will enter service from 2016