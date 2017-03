April 17 Serco Group Plc :

* Results of rump placing

* Company confirms that Merrill Lynch International and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, on behalf of underwriters, have procured subscribers for 29,009,130 new ordinary shares

* New ordinary shares, at a price of 142 pence per new ordinary share