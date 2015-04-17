UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Mondo TV SpA :
* Subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse enters long form agreement with Funtik Entertainment, a Russian partner, to extend coproduction of series Funtik and Kappa
* Deal foresees option to produce 26 more episodes to be executed by December 31 2015
* If the option will be exercised, the first 26 episodes of two series should be completed by September 2016
* Subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse will receive 35 to 60 percent of revenues according to the country of distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.