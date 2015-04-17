April 17 FirstRand Ltd :

* RMB CEO successor appointed

* James Formby will be appointed CEO of RMB when Alan Pullinger moves

* Appointment of Alan Pullinger, currently CEO of Rand Merchant Bank, as group deputy ceo effective Sept. 30

* James Formby will take up role of deputy CEO of RMB with immediate effect to ensure an appropriate handover