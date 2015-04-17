UPDATE 1-Egypt's cabinet approves 2017/18 budget, targeting 9.1 percent deficit
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's cabinet approved the 2017/18 budget on Wednesday, targeting a 9.1 percent deficit for the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said.
April 17 FirstRand Ltd :
* RMB CEO successor appointed
* James Formby will be appointed CEO of RMB when Alan Pullinger moves
* Appointment of Alan Pullinger, currently CEO of Rand Merchant Bank, as group deputy ceo effective Sept. 30
* James Formby will take up role of deputy CEO of RMB with immediate effect to ensure an appropriate handover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's cabinet approved the 2017/18 budget on Wednesday, targeting a 9.1 percent deficit for the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said.
* Cowen Group Inc - CEFC China also agrees to provide $175 million in new debt financing to Cowen