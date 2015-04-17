BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
April 17 Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd
* 5.5% increase in distribution
* R579 million redevelopments in progress
* 48.1% increase in market cap to 12 billion rand
* Operating costs were 35.2% (2014: 39.5%) of contractual rental income.
* Expects that growth in distribution of 5% to 6% will be achieved from current portfolio for 12 months to 31 august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
