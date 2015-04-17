April 17 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* New plants, new customers and new products in China to double revenue on China market to 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in 2018

* China market will contribute to an expected growth by the group to reach a total revenue of 7 billion euros in 2018

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)