Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Sirius Minerals Plc
* Update on progress of two supporting planning applications for york potash project
* SBC planning officers recommended approval of application
* Members of SBC planning committee subsequently resolved to approve application subject to conditions at its meeting on 16 april
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.