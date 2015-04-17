April 17 Ipsa Group Plc

* Malaysian court finds in favour of IPSA

* Court also awarded costs in favour of IPSA

* Appeal of Iris Ecopower SDN Berhad ("IRIS") was dismissed this morning in Malaysian court of appeal

* On 25 March 2014 Malaysian high court accepted an application by IPSA that Malaysian courts should not have jurisdiction over claim brought by Iris as previously announced on 21 Nov 2013