Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Ipsa Group Plc
* Malaysian court finds in favour of IPSA
* Court also awarded costs in favour of IPSA
* Appeal of Iris Ecopower SDN Berhad ("IRIS") was dismissed this morning in Malaysian court of appeal
* On 25 March 2014 Malaysian high court accepted an application by IPSA that Malaysian courts should not have jurisdiction over claim brought by Iris as previously announced on 21 Nov 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.