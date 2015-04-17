Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Cientifica Plc :
* It will not be possible to implement investing strategy in accordance with requirements of AIM rules prior to deadline of 23 april
* Board and its advisers concluded that there was insufficient time to conclude a reverse takeover transaction ahead of delisting deadline
* Board decided, in time available, to look to implement company's investing strategy by raising further funds and identifying new investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.