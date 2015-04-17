April 17 Cientifica Plc :

* It will not be possible to implement investing strategy in accordance with requirements of AIM rules prior to deadline of 23 april

* Board and its advisers concluded that there was insufficient time to conclude a reverse takeover transaction ahead of delisting deadline

* Board decided, in time available, to look to implement company's investing strategy by raising further funds and identifying new investments