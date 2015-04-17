Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 International Mining And Infrastructure Corp Plc
* Reached an agreement with existing bondholders
* Agreement for restructuring of 8.125 percent bonds with drawable value of up to $50 million
* Maturity date of bond will be extended by 5 years from 18 october 2015 to 18 october 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.