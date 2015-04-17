April 17 International Mining And Infrastructure Corp Plc

* Reached an agreement with existing bondholders

* Agreement for restructuring of 8.125 percent bonds with drawable value of up to $50 million

* Maturity date of bond will be extended by 5 years from 18 october 2015 to 18 october 2020