Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :
* Acquires BioOutsource, a U.K.-based CRO
* Says BioOutsource has been operating in the biotechnology market since 2007, and in the last twelve months earned revenue of aobut 9 million euros ($9.70 million) with about 85 employees
* Contractual parties agreed not to disclose any further details of transaction Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.