April 17 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Acquires BioOutsource, a U.K.-based CRO

* Says BioOutsource has been operating in the biotechnology market since 2007, and in the last twelve months earned revenue of aobut 9 million euros ($9.70 million) with about 85 employees

* Contractual parties agreed not to disclose any further details of transaction Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)