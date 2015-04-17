REFILE-UPDATE 1-Stada CEO says victim of wiretapping last year
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
April 17 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* IBA Molecular North America, Inc. to be acquired by Illinois Health And Science
Source text: bit.ly/1DPElzu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.