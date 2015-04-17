UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base :
* Recommends FY 2014 dividend of 93.74 roubles ($2) per preferred and of 250 roubles per ordinary share Source text - bit.ly/1yBe0VF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.5616 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.