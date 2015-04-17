BRIEF-Euronext reiterates interest in LCH clearing business
* Has noted EU antitrust regulators' decision to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal
April 17 Eurosic SA :
* Launches share repurchase program
* Maximum 10 pct own shares to be repurchased
* Maximum price per share is 50 euros ($54)
* Maximum amount that can be spent on program is 148.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Banking Federation wants European Union and British negotiators to provide clarity on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, after London triggered the process on Wednesday, so that banks can continue to finance the economy.