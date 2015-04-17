April 17 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces its intention to raise additional capital through an offer of new shares

* Aims to raise about 300 million euros ($323.22 million) through issuance of offer shares

* Offer is expected to be completed before end of April

* Offer to be made by way of private placement to institutional and other sophisticated investors in the U.K. and elsewhere outside the U.S.