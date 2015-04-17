BRIEF-Euronext reiterates interest in LCH clearing business
* Has noted EU antitrust regulators' decision to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal
April 17 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Announces its intention to raise additional capital through an offer of new shares
* Aims to raise about 300 million euros ($323.22 million) through issuance of offer shares
* Offer is expected to be completed before end of April
* Offer to be made by way of private placement to institutional and other sophisticated investors in the U.K. and elsewhere outside the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Has noted EU antitrust regulators' decision to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Banking Federation wants European Union and British negotiators to provide clarity on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, after London triggered the process on Wednesday, so that banks can continue to finance the economy.