CEFC China to buy 20 pct stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen
March 29 Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said on Wednesday it would acquire an about 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen Group Inc for about $100 million.
April 17 Klepierre :
* Says to have closed on April 16 the tender offer launched on April 8, on a 500 million euro ($538.80 million) bond issued by Corio NV
* Nominal amount tendered stands at 208 million euros for this bond maturing in January 2018 and offering a coupon of 4.625 pct
* This amount represents a take up rate of 41.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China