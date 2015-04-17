April 17 Klepierre :

* Says to have closed on April 16 the tender offer launched on April 8, on a 500 million euro ($538.80 million) bond issued by Corio NV

* Nominal amount tendered stands at 208 million euros for this bond maturing in January 2018 and offering a coupon of 4.625 pct

* This amount represents a take up rate of 41.6 pct