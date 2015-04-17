April 17 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Has reached a settlement with FCA with regard to investigation concerning certain related party transactions disclosed in company's 2012 annual report

* Details of settlement must remain confidential at this stage until fca has published a statutory notice

* Main focus was three related party transactions between companies within the Berau Group and entities connected with Rosan Roeslani, with an aggregate value of $12.7 million