April 17 Christian Dior :

* An interim dividend of a gross amount of 1.25 euro ($1) per share for current fiscal year will be paid on April 23

* Ex-Dividend date is April 21 in the morning

* Last trading day with interim dividend rights is April 20 Source text: bit.ly/1OO6pH6

($1 = 0.9274 euros)