April 17 Aa Plc :

* Results of placing and open offer

* Valid acceptances have been received in respect of 42,116,210 new ordinary shares

* Represents a total of approximately 81 pct of those new ordinary shares available under placing and open offer

* Remaining approximately 19 pct of new ordinary shares, will therefore be allocated to placees procured by sole co-ordinator under placing