BRIEF-Hydropothecary Corp receives license to sell cannabis oil
April 17 Telemedycyna Polska SA :
* March 2015 revenue 0.5 million zlotys ($133,900), down 1.6 percent year on year
* Preliminary Q1 revenue 1.4 million zlotys, down 5.9 percent year on year
($1 = 3.7355 zlotys)
* The Hydropothecary Corporation receives license to sell cannabis oil

* Believes it has sufficient capital and access to committed capital to fund its operating activities through q1 of 2018