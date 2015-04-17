April 17 E-muzyka SA :

* Empik Media & Fashion (EMF) increases stake in the company to 72.94 percent from 65.41 percent via a purchase of 550,501 shares

* Robert Knaz, the company's chairman of the management board, reduces stake in the company to 7.31 pct from 14.63 pct via a sale of 550,501 shares

