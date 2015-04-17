Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 17 Novabase Sociedade Gestora De Participacoes Sociais Sa
* Says Espirito Santo Tech Ventures SGPS SA sold 1.37 million shares of Novabase
* Espirito Santo Tech Ventures SGPS decreased its stake in the company from 4.34 pct to 0.93 pct in April 16
* Joaquim Servulo Rodrigues is simultaneously director at Espirito Santo Tech Ventures and Novabase Source text: bit.ly/1G3ZrMS
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order