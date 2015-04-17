April 17 Novabase Sociedade Gestora De Participacoes Sociais Sa

* Says Espirito Santo Tech Ventures SGPS SA sold 1.37 million shares of Novabase

* Espirito Santo Tech Ventures SGPS decreased its stake in the company from 4.34 pct to 0.93 pct in April 16

* Joaquim Servulo Rodrigues is simultaneously director at Espirito Santo Tech Ventures and Novabase Source text: bit.ly/1G3ZrMS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)